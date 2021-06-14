In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Schuylkill, Pike, Luzerne, Northumberland County, June 17-20

McAdoo Fire Company 100th Anniversary

Come to Schuylkill County to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the McAdoo Fire Company. The Annual Bazaar will be held on June 17th, 18th and 19th. The event will include plenty of food, drinks, games and live entertainment. It all begins at 4p.m. Thursday at a new location on Grant and Hancock Streets. The firefighter’s parade will be on Friday. Judging for the parade begins at 5 p.m. and the parade starts at 7.

Pocono FoxTrot 5K Walk/Run and 1 mile Community Walk

The 6th Annual Pocono FoxTrot 5K Walk/Run and 1 mile Community Walk for Parkinson’s Project, will be held on Saturday, June 19th. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine, at Ann St. Park, in downtown Milford. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 and the 5K race kicks off at 10 a.m. The cost is $35. A DJ and food truck will be on site.

Cars for Paws: Benefiting Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

Join Susquehanna Brewing Company, Saturday, June 19th, from 12 until 5 p.m. for Cars for Paws: Benefiting Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. Registration for the show will be from 11 a.m. until Noon and is $10 per car. It’s strongly suggested you reserve a spot for your car ahead of time. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge will have a table set up where you can buy t-shirts and win a number of raffles.

19th Great Kulpmont Cruise