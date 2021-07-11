In Your Neighborhood

The Memorial Blood Drive will kick off for the 18th year in Lackawanna County, Thursday, July 15th. Head to St. Catherine’s Church on 220 Church Street in Moscow. The drive will be at the Social Hall from 1 until 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1-800-Red-Cross to schedule an appointment. The event is in memory of MidShipman John Paul Ruggiero.