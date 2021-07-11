In Your Neighborhood

Blood Drive
The Memorial Blood Drive will kick off for the 18th year in Lackawanna County, Thursday, July 15th. Head to St. Catherine’s Church on 220 Church Street in Moscow. The drive will be at the Social Hall from 1 until 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1-800-Red-Cross to schedule an appointment. The event is in memory of MidShipman John Paul Ruggiero.
Chicken BBQ Dinner
St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church is sponsoring its annual Chicken BBQ Dinner, Sunday, July 18th in West Scranton. The dinner starts at 12 p.m. and lasts until 2 or until the chickens fly the coup! The menu includes 1/2 a BBQ chicken, potatoes, baked beans, rolls and dessert. Containers will be provided. Everyone is welcome. They do ask for a $12 donation.