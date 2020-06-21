In Your Neighborhood

If you’re looking for a good meal for a good cause, then head to Lackawanna County, Saturday, June 27th. Friends of the Plot will be holding a Spaghetti and Meatball Fundraiser from 2 until 6 p.m. at Jo Jo’s at the Donkey in Scranton. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Proceeds go to Our Plot Neighbors. There will also be a basket raffle during the event. See their Facebook page for more information.

Good Things are Happening in Schulykill County, Saturday June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Enjoy a shop and drop at the M and M Redzone yard on Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 2 until 5, when the main event kicks off. That main event is a basket raffle for Bobby Moucheron, owner of the Redzone. He is on the list for a kidney and liver. Food, drinks and shirts will be available. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event.