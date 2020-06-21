In Your Neighborhood

Spaghetti and Meatball Fundraiser
If you’re looking for a good meal for a good cause, then head to Lackawanna County, Saturday, June 27th. Friends of the Plot will be holding a Spaghetti and Meatball Fundraiser from 2 until 6 p.m. at Jo Jo’s at the Donkey in Scranton. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Proceeds go to Our Plot Neighbors. There will also be a basket raffle during the event. See their Facebook page for more information.
Shop and Drop, Basket Raffle
Good Things are Happening in Schulykill County, Saturday June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Enjoy a shop and drop at the M and M Redzone yard on Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 2 until 5, when the main event kicks off. That main event is a basket raffle for Bobby Moucheron, owner of the Redzone. He is on the list for a kidney and liver. Food, drinks and shirts will be available. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event.