In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Luzerne County, throughout March, April

Storytime to Go

The Hoyt Library is inviting you to bring the storytime experience home with a “Storytime to Go” Book Bundle. Any child up to age 12 can participate. All you need is a library card.

Each child will receive five books, with a theme chosen by the child or parent, along with a craft or activity themed to one of the books. Register by calling the library at 570-287-2013, extension 237.

Egg My Yard FUNDraiser