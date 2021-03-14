In Your Neighborhood

Storytime to Go
The Hoyt Library is inviting you to bring the storytime experience home with a “Storytime to Go” Book Bundle. Any child up to age 12 can participate. All you need is a library card.
Each child will receive five books, with a theme chosen by the child or parent, along with a craft or activity themed to one of the books. Register by calling the library at 570-287-2013, extension 237.
Egg My Yard FUNDraiser
The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization will be hosting the 2nd Annual Egg My Yard FUNDraiser. Egg My Yard includes candy-filled eggs, Easter basket with a “fluffy” surprise and a visit by the Easter Bunny. Prices start at $25 for 25 eggs and one basket then go up from there. Proceeds benefit scholarships, and education within the community. Date options are March 26-28 as well as April 2nd and 3rd.