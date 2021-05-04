In Your Neighborhood

The Valley Community Library’s Spring Book Sale will take place Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. The sale with be held at the library on River Street in Peckville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required to enter the building. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time, so they ask you to be mindful there could be a line.