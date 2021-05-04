In Your Neighborhood

Library Spring Book Sale
The Valley Community Library’s Spring Book Sale will take place Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. The sale with be held at the library on River Street in Peckville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required to enter the building. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time, so they ask you to be mindful there could be a line.
Her Drive Donations Needed
Some Luzerne County high schoolers are volunteering for a nonprofit organization called, “Her Drive.” They are collecting items like bras, hygiene products, socks and more, to support people with limited access to these items. Donations will benefit the Women with Children Program at Misericorida. Drop off items at the Osterhout Library and Steven’s Town and Country Cleaners. The drive ends April 16th.