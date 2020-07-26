In Your Neighborhood

The Shickshinny American Legion Post 495 is hosting its 3rd Annual Car Show, Saturday, August 1, in Luzerne County. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with judging at 11 and trophies at 2 p.m. There will be food items, featuring half chicken dinners. The event will be held at the Legion Post 575 in Shickshinny. Entry is $10 per vehicle and all proceeds go to local veteran’s programs.

If you like all things vehicles, then head to Lycoming County, Saturday, August 1. Come out for Cars ‘N Trucks ‘N Bikes 2020 Masonic Lodge and Odd Fellows 2nd Annual Car Show. The event goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held at the Masonic Lodge in Muncy. There will be trophies, food, music, prizes and a 50-50 drawing. The entry fee is $15 but spectators are free.