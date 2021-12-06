In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Carbon, Luzerne County, December 11-12

Holiday Lights

Get in the holiday spirit by checking out some holiday lights, now through January 2nd. Stay warm and cozy inside your car while the family enjoys a collection of holiday lights through a mile path at Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Tickets are on sale now at lightsatthelake.com for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as well as Thursday, December 23rd from 6-10 p.m. General admission is $20 per car.

Pizza Sale

Feeling hungry? If so, then check out a pizza sale, put on by Slocum Township Fire Company. You can get 12-inch round, frozen and unbaked Dalo’s pizzas. Choose from a plain pizza for $8 or pepperoni for $9. Orders will be taken until December 11th. Pickup will be from 1 until 3 p.m. on December 19th. To place an order, contact Brianna at 570-706-5582.

Choral Christmas Concert