In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Carbon, Luzerne County, December 11-12
Holiday Lights

Get in the holiday spirit by checking out some holiday lights, now through January 2nd. Stay warm and cozy inside your car while the family enjoys a collection of holiday lights through a mile path at Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Tickets are on sale now at lightsatthelake.com for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as well as Thursday, December 23rd from 6-10 p.m. General admission is $20 per car. 

Pizza Sale

Feeling hungry? If so, then check out a pizza sale, put on by Slocum Township Fire Company. You can get 12-inch round, frozen and unbaked Dalo’s pizzas. Choose from a plain pizza for $8 or pepperoni for $9. Orders will be taken until December 11th. Pickup will be from 1 until 3 p.m. on December 19th. To place an order, contact Brianna at 570-706-5582. 

Choral Christmas Concert

Celebrate the Christmas season when Wyoming Avenue Christian Church in Kingston presents a Choral Christmas Concert, Christmas… Remembered, Sunday, December 12th at 7 p.m. Enjoy solo and quartet performances, readings and a Christmas message. You can also watch online at wyomingavechurch.com or on Facebook live. For more events like this, check out “Good Things” at wnep.com. 

