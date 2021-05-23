In Your Neighborhood

Mifflinville Carnival and Parade
If you want to get out for fun this Memorial Day weekend, check out the Mifflinville Carnival and Parade. The event will be Friday, May 28th through Sunday May 30th. There will be BINGO and a car show Saturday with a tractor show daily and live music each night. Enjoy numerous vendors throughout the weekend with plenty of food to choose from. The Annual Parade takes place, Monday, May 31st, at 8:45 a.m., leading to the Mifflinville Cemetery.
Pine Creek Artisans Show
If you’d like to take in a little art this Memorial Day weekend, head to Lycoming County, Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th. Check out the Pine Creek Artisans Show at 145 Railroad St. in Cammal. The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from Noon until 4. Local work includes photography, jewelry, pet treats, baskets and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Summer Kick-Off Chicken BBQ
Good food for a good cause. The Exeter Hose Company #1 is hosting the First Summer Kick-Off Chicken BBQ, Sunday, May 30th. The event will be held at the fire company from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. or sold out and is drive-thru only. The meal will include ½ a chicken, homemade baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and beverage for $11. Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicle and enter the drive-thru line from the Park Lane side of the property.