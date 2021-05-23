In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Columbia, Lycoming, Luzerne County, May 28-30

Mifflinville Carnival and Parade

If you want to get out for fun this Memorial Day weekend, check out the Mifflinville Carnival and Parade. The event will be Friday, May 28th through Sunday May 30th. There will be BINGO and a car show Saturday with a tractor show daily and live music each night. Enjoy numerous vendors throughout the weekend with plenty of food to choose from. The Annual Parade takes place, Monday, May 31st, at 8:45 a.m., leading to the Mifflinville Cemetery.

Pine Creek Artisans Show

If you’d like to take in a little art this Memorial Day weekend, head to Lycoming County, Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th. Check out the Pine Creek Artisans Show at 145 Railroad St. in Cammal. The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from Noon until 4. Local work includes photography, jewelry, pet treats, baskets and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Summer Kick-Off Chicken BBQ