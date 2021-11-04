In Your Neighborhood

Pasta and Meatballs Dinner Fundraiser
Peace Lutheran Church will be holding a Pasta and Meatballs Dinner Fundraiser, Saturday, April 17th, in Lackawanna County. The dinner will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church on North Main Avenue. Tickets cost $10 and benefit the work of the church in the community. The dinner is takeout only and preordering tickets is recommended by calling 570-703-0607.
Document-Shredding Event
It’s time to spring clean your filing cabinets! Belle Reve Senior Living is sponsoring a document-shredding event, hosted by Dingman Township, in Pike County. The shred event will take place Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Log Tavern Road. Shred-It will provide the document destruction services. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated and masks are required.
“Do it For the Kids” Walk-A-Thon
Join the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association for their “Do it For the Kids” Walk-A-Thon. Due to Covid-19, the event will look a bit different to prioritize health and safety. All walk guests will choose a prescheduled timeslot for the walk and food will be to-go. The 29th Annual event will run all day on Saturday, April 17th with a rain date of May 1st. Proceeds raised are donated directly to WVCA programs.