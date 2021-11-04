In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Lackawanna, Pike, Luzerne County, April 17-18

Pasta and Meatballs Dinner Fundraiser

Peace Lutheran Church will be holding a Pasta and Meatballs Dinner Fundraiser, Saturday, April 17th, in Lackawanna County. The dinner will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church on North Main Avenue. Tickets cost $10 and benefit the work of the church in the community. The dinner is takeout only and preordering tickets is recommended by calling 570-703-0607.

Document-Shredding Event

It’s time to spring clean your filing cabinets! Belle Reve Senior Living is sponsoring a document-shredding event, hosted by Dingman Township, in Pike County. The shred event will take place Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Log Tavern Road. Shred-It will provide the document destruction services. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated and masks are required.

“Do it For the Kids” Walk-A-Thon