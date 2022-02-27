In Your Neighborhood

Have you wondered how pure maple syrup is made? Find out, Saturday, March 5th or 12th in Monroe County for Public Maple Sugaring Days. Enjoy a 90-minute tour of the sugarbush to learn about the history, learn how to tap a tree and see how the sap is cooked. Choose a time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the tour. Adults cost $6 and it’s $4 for kids under 12.