In Your Neighborhood

Public Maple Sugaring Days
Have you wondered how pure maple syrup is made? Find out, Saturday, March 5th or 12th in Monroe County for Public Maple Sugaring Days. Enjoy a 90-minute tour of the sugarbush to learn about the history, learn how to tap a tree and see how the sap is cooked. Choose a time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the tour. Adults cost $6 and it’s $4 for kids under 12.
9th Annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade
It’s never a bad day when you can go see a parade. For this one, head to Luzerne County, Saturday, March 5th. The 9th Annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade will step off at Noon in Pittston and go down South Main Street. Look for lots of family friendly entertainment to parade down the street. For more information about the parade, email info@pittstonstpatricksparade.org.