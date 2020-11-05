In Your Neighborhood

Science Saturdays
Even though school has been canceled, it doesn’t mean learning has to stop. The Osterhout Library not only wants to stay connected with their younger patrons; they want to keep them engaged. One way they are doing so is through their weekly event, Science Saturdays. It highlights STEM activities, with easy to find materials families can do at home. There are also Book Bites, which highlight free ebooks on the CloudLibrary app.
YMCA Events
During these tough times, the YMCA continues to promote programs that build strong spirit, mind and body for all. The Y has turned to social media to encourage a sense of community. The Wilkes-Barre Family, Greater Scranton and the Greater Pittston YMCA are providing online services for adults, children and families. Check out their Facebook pages for educational videos, e-reading sessions, STEM activities and more.