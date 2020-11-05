Live From The Museum
The Bloomsburg Museum may be closed to the public, but museum staff is busy cleaning, repairing and building exhibits. Every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m., museum staff will produce a real-time Facebook event, “Live from the Museum: A Behind the Scenes Look.” Each broadcast gives viewers a look at different parts of the museum and allows them to ask questions. Visit the Stay, Play, Learn site at, www.stayplaylearn.org for more.
Virtual Art Show
If your child loves art, then grab your supplies and check out the Osterhout Free Library – from home, of course. The library is hosting a Virtual Art Show. Gather your young artists and let their minds get creative. Email the library a picture of your child’s drawings, paintings, sculpture or any other craftiness to childrens@luzernelibraries.org. All submissions collected will go into a slideshow on their Facebook page.
Send Us Your Events
Even though many events had to be canceled due to Covid-19, there are still “Good Things” happening in your neighborhood. If you are hosting a virtual event or know of something going on, we want to hear about it. Please email me at Valerie.smock@wnep.com. Provide us with contact information and as many details as possible. We will do our best to get your event on WNEP. Thanks in advance and stay safe!