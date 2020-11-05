In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening Virtually in Columbia, Luzerne County

Live From The Museum

The Bloomsburg Museum may be closed to the public, but museum staff is busy cleaning, repairing and building exhibits. Every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m., museum staff will produce a real-time Facebook event, “Live from the Museum: A Behind the Scenes Look.” Each broadcast gives viewers a look at different parts of the museum and allows them to ask questions. Visit the Stay, Play, Learn site at, www.stayplaylearn.org for more.

Virtual Art Show

If your child loves art, then grab your supplies and check out the Osterhout Free Library – from home, of course. The library is hosting a Virtual Art Show. Gather your young artists and let their minds get creative. Email the library a picture of your child’s drawings, paintings, sculpture or any other craftiness to childrens@luzernelibraries.org. All submissions collected will go into a slideshow on their Facebook page.

