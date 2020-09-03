In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Schuylkill, Lackawanna, Columbia County, March 13-14

Mock Lobster Dinner

If you are looking for a tasty dish to eat, head to Schuylkill County, Friday, March 13. Trinity Lutheran Church, in Pottsville, will be hosting a mock lobster dinner. The dinner will be held in the trinity hall from 4 p.m. until 7. Also enjoy macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, roll and butter, a beverage and dessert. The cost is a $10 donation for adults and $4.50 for kids 5 and up.

Celebrity Roast

Come on out for some pre-parade festivities, Friday, March 13, in Lackawanna County. The Center for Community Resources will host the first Celebrity Roast from 5 until 8 p.m. at the SPACE at Olive. Thom Welby will be the “roast” of honor in a night supporting Outreach, a nonprofit organization, which promotes family stability and economic self-sufficiency. Proceeds benefit the Outreach Building Maintenance Fund.

Parade Day Eve

Celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day in Lackawanna County will be starting early. Folks are going green, Friday, March 13, in Scranton. If you are looking for a way to kick off Parade Day or interested in a unique night out, we have an idea. The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will host their first Parade Day Eve from 6-9 p.m. For $25, you receive food, beverages and great entertainment.

Annual Saint Columba Catholic School Leprechaun Loop 5K Run and Fun Walk