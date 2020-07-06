In Your Neighborhood

Duryea at Dusk has opted to make their 5k run and 1 mile walk virtual events this year. This will allow everyone to safely participate while still supporting the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. Sign-ups will be available until June 13th. Runners will track their time, take a picture of the results and email them to duryeaatdusk@gmail.com through June 20th. It costs $10 for registration or $20 with an event t-shirt.

Summer is right around the corner and folks are looking forward to yearly events, like Corn and Clambakes. Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Co. will be holding their first one, Saturday, June 13th from 4-7 p.m. This will be a drive through event, just like their Good Friday Fish Dinner. Print the menu, fill in what you want and bring it with you to the event. Copies will also be available upon arrival. Fill it out in your car and move to the front of the line.