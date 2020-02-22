x
In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Susquehanna, Schuylkill County, February 28 and March 1
Lenten Fish Fry

It’s that time of year for those tasty fish fry meals. Curious where you can go? Why not check out Susquehanna County, Friday, February 28. The American Legion Post 86 will hold a Lenten fish fry, beginning at 5 p.m. The fish fry is open to the public and features cooked to order fried flounder, shrimp and baked haddock dinners. The meal costs $7 to $9 and benefits Hunts for Healing and other veteran’s charities.

Veteran's Supply Drive

Local veterans could use your help. If you want to give back, head to Schuylkill County, Sunday, March 1. The Frackville Elks will be collecting comfort and recreational items for its annual Veterans Supply Drive. The collection supports veterans temporarily or permanently residing in the Veterans Affairs Hospital. Items needed include body wash, lotion, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, shaving cream and razors.