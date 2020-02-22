In Your Neighborhood

It’s that time of year for those tasty fish fry meals. Curious where you can go? Why not check out Susquehanna County, Friday, February 28. The American Legion Post 86 will hold a Lenten fish fry, beginning at 5 p.m. The fish fry is open to the public and features cooked to order fried flounder, shrimp and baked haddock dinners. The meal costs $7 to $9 and benefits Hunts for Healing and other veteran’s charities.