Patriots Cove in Noxen will be holding their annual "Ride for Patriots" motorcycle run on August 7th. Starting at the American Legion in Mountaintop, the ride ends at the Black Walnut American Legion in Laceyville. There you can enjoy live music, a car show, barbecue and more. Raffles will be held rain or shine. All proceeds benefit Patriots Cove. For more information, find Patriots Cove on Facebook or visit PatriotsCove.org