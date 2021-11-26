Tips to safely get your Christmas tree home

AAA recommends covering the roof with an old blanket and wrapping the tree in netting.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “Now we have an average size 7 ½, 8 ft. Christmas tree here, it’s all built and ready to go," said Lee brown, the owner of Brown's Christmas tree farm.

Picking up a Christmas tree is always exciting.

“The families coming out with the whole kids and having a great time. Some people are here for ten minutes, some people are here for an hour," said Brown.

However, the process of transporting a tree home can be a stressful one. This is because if a tree is not properly secure, it can be dangerous.

“If the tree will blow off the car, their tree would be ruined, but also it could cause an accident, so that’s probably the biggest concern. You don’t want to cause an accident," said Brown.

Triple A says that before heading out to buy a real Christmas tree, make sure to bring a strong rope, an old blanket, some gloves and the right vehicle.

“The ideal thing is if they could get a pick-up truck, naturally that is the safest way of doing it. If they have an SUV, they could tie it to the roof, just make sure it is securely tied," said Brown.

“Put a rope through...Tie a good knot," said Brown.

“It helps keep the tree from getting wind blown, and also our trees are netted. We bale them up, that makes it easy to take them home," said Brown.

They also say that if you don’t have the vehicle needed to transport the Christmas tree, to ask the business if they can deliver it to your home.