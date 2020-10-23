WNEP's annual Feed A Friend campaign is back with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOOSIC, Pa. — This year’s 36th Annual Feed A Friend campaign is going virtual!

Due to Covid-19, only monetary donations will be collected. You can make your contribution by scanning the QR code on a Feed A Friend poster or by clicking here. Each agency’s mailing address along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed so you can donate online or by mail. Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.

Our continued success is only possible with your support. Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program. Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!

(WNEP will not be distributing non-perishable food collection barrels or monetary donation canister.) If you'd like to display a Feed A Friend poster in your business please contact WNEP Feed A Friend coordinator, Shannon Roche Cusick at (570) 207-2835 or feedafriend@wnep.com.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Mailing address:

137 Main Street

Wyalusing, PA 18853

Contact information:

Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf

helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com

570-746-1384

CLINTON COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Lock Haven Corps

Mailing address:

119 East Church Street

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Contact information:

Capt. Holly Johnson, Capt. Dan Johnson

Holly.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org

Daniel.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org

570-748-2951

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps

Mailing address:

320 West 2nd St.

Berwick, PA 18603

Contact information:

Major Sheryl Hershey

Sheryl.Hershey@use.salvationarmy.org

570-759-1214

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Mailing address:

425 Alder Street

Scranton, PA 18505

Contact information:

Susan Stopper

sstopper@uncnepa.org

(570) 346-0759 ext. 111

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES

CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank

Mailing addresses:

PO Box 1127

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Mailing addresses:

100 West Broad Street

Suite 11-13

Hazleton, PA 18201

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Mailing addresses:

PO Box 74

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Mailing address:

316 South Mountain Blvd.

Mountain Top, PA 18707

Contact information:

Terry Scott

tjscott805@gmail.com

570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813

LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY

American Rescue Workers

Mailing address:

643 Elmira Street

Williamsport, PA 17701

Contact information:

Kendra Parke

kendra@arwwilliamsport.org

570-323-8401 ext. 119

New Love Center

Mailing address:

229 South Broad Street

Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Contact information:

The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker

kaucker1@comcast.net

570-772-3275

MONROE COUNTY

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network (PVEN)

Mailing address:

2334 Route 209

Sciota, PA 18354

Contact information:

Colleen Walsh

operations@pven.net

(570) 992-3136

MONTOUR COUNTY

Good Samaritan Mission

Mailing address:

PO Box 114

Danville, PA 17821

Contact information:

Donna Cush

danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com

SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Tamaqua Corps

Mailing address:

105 West Broad Street

Tamaqua, PA 18252

Contact information:

Capt. John Luby & Maj. Gayle Luby

john.luby@use.salvationarmy.org

570-668-0410

NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES

HandUP Foundation

Mailing address:

262 Willow Street

Milton, PA 17847

Contact information:

Patti Snyder

PattiS@handupfoundation.org

570-742-3000

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps

Mailing address:

400 Sanderson Street

Pottsville, PA 17901

Contact information:

Envoys Bradley & Gina Harris

Bradley.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org

Gina.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org

570-622-5252

SNYDER COUNTY

Grace Covenant Community Church

Mailing address:

99 Café Lane

Middleburg, PA 17842

Contact information:

Ang Weaver

angweav1221@gmail.com

570-765-1221

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Sullivan County Food Pantry

Mailing address:

PO Box 55

Dushore, PA 18614

Contact information:

Barbara Davis

bsdavis@epix.net

570-924-4465

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Trehab Inc.

Mailing address:

PO Box 366

Montrose, PA 18801

Contact information:

Lynn Senick

lsenick@trehab.org

570-278-5269

Edlyn Flannery

eflannery@trehab.org

570-278-5235

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Food Pantry Program

Mailing address:

323 Tenth Street

Honesdale, PA 18431

Contact information:

Clarissa Wimmers

CWimmers@waynecountypa.org

570-253-4262