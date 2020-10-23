MOOSIC, Pa. — This year’s 36th Annual Feed A Friend campaign is going virtual!
Due to Covid-19, only monetary donations will be collected. You can make your contribution by scanning the QR code on a Feed A Friend poster or by clicking here. Each agency’s mailing address along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed so you can donate online or by mail. Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.
Our continued success is only possible with your support. Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program. Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!
(WNEP will not be distributing non-perishable food collection barrels or monetary donation canister.) If you'd like to display a Feed A Friend poster in your business please contact WNEP Feed A Friend coordinator, Shannon Roche Cusick at (570) 207-2835 or feedafriend@wnep.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Mailing address:
137 Main Street
Wyalusing, PA 18853
Contact information:
Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf
helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com
570-746-1384
Donation link:
https://www.wyalusingpc.org/give
CLINTON COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Lock Haven Corps
Mailing address:
119 East Church Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Contact information:
Capt. Holly Johnson, Capt. Dan Johnson
Holly.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org
Daniel.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org
570-748-2951
COLUMBIA COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps
Mailing address:
320 West 2nd St.
Berwick, PA 18603
Contact information:
Major Sheryl Hershey
Sheryl.Hershey@use.salvationarmy.org
570-759-1214
Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/berwick
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Mailing address:
425 Alder Street
Scranton, PA 18505
Contact information:
Susan Stopper
sstopper@uncnepa.org
(570) 346-0759 ext. 111
Donation link:
https://www.uncnepa.org/one-time-donation/
LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES
CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank
Mailing addresses:
PO Box 1127
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703
Commission on Economic Opportunity
Mailing addresses:
100 West Broad Street
Suite 11-13
Hazleton, PA 18201
Commission on Economic Opportunity
Mailing addresses:
PO Box 74
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Mailing address:
316 South Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Contact information:
Terry Scott
tjscott805@gmail.com
570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813
LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY
American Rescue Workers
Mailing address:
643 Elmira Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
Contact information:
Kendra Parke
kendra@arwwilliamsport.org
570-323-8401 ext. 119
Donation link:
http://www.arwwilliamsport.org/makeagift
New Love Center
Mailing address:
229 South Broad Street
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
Contact information:
The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker
kaucker1@comcast.net
570-772-3275
Donation link:
https://www.thenewlovecenter.com/donating/
MONROE COUNTY
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network (PVEN)
Mailing address:
2334 Route 209
Sciota, PA 18354
Contact information:
Colleen Walsh
operations@pven.net
(570) 992-3136
Donation link:
https://pven.kindful.com/
MONTOUR COUNTY
Good Samaritan Mission
Mailing address:
PO Box 114
Danville, PA 17821
Contact information:
Donna Cush
danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com
Donation link:
http://shilohucc.org/
SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Tamaqua Corps
Mailing address:
105 West Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Contact information:
Capt. John Luby & Maj. Gayle Luby
john.luby@use.salvationarmy.org
570-668-0410
Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/tamaqua
NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES
HandUP Foundation
Mailing address:
262 Willow Street
Milton, PA 17847
Contact information:
Patti Snyder
PattiS@handupfoundation.org
570-742-3000
Donation link:
http://www.handupfoundation.org/
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps
Mailing address:
400 Sanderson Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Contact information:
Envoys Bradley & Gina Harris
Bradley.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org
Gina.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org
570-622-5252
Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/pottsville
SNYDER COUNTY
Grace Covenant Community Church
Mailing address:
99 Café Lane
Middleburg, PA 17842
Contact information:
Ang Weaver
angweav1221@gmail.com
570-765-1221
Donation link:
https://www.g3c.net/
SULLIVAN COUNTY
Sullivan County Food Pantry
Mailing address:
PO Box 55
Dushore, PA 18614
Contact information:
Barbara Davis
bsdavis@epix.net
570-924-4465
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY
Trehab Inc.
Mailing address:
PO Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801
Contact information:
Lynn Senick
lsenick@trehab.org
570-278-5269
Edlyn Flannery
eflannery@trehab.org
570-278-5235
Donation link:
https://trehab.org/donations/feed-a-friend-2020/
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Food Pantry Program
Mailing address:
323 Tenth Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
Contact information:
Clarissa Wimmers
CWimmers@waynecountypa.org
570-253-4262
Donation link:
RELATED: Feeding Our Friends in Scranton