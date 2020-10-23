x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Community

Feed A Friend: Here's how you can donate to help your neighbors in need

WNEP's annual Feed A Friend campaign is back with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic
Credit: WNEP

MOOSIC, Pa. — This year’s 36th Annual Feed A Friend campaign is going virtual! 

Due to Covid-19, only monetary donations will be collected.  You can make your contribution by scanning the QR code on a Feed A Friend poster or by clicking here. Each agency’s mailing address along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed so you can donate online or by mail.  Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.

Our continued success is only possible with your support.  Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program.  Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever! 

(WNEP will not be distributing non-perishable food collection barrels or monetary donation canister.)  If you'd like to display a Feed A Friend poster in your business please contact WNEP Feed A Friend coordinator, Shannon Roche Cusick at (570) 207-2835 or feedafriend@wnep.com.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Mailing address:

137 Main Street
Wyalusing, PA 18853

Contact information: 

Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf
helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com
570-746-1384

Donation link:
https://www.wyalusingpc.org/give

CLINTON COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Lock Haven Corps

Mailing address:

119 East Church Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745

Contact information: 

Capt. Holly Johnson, Capt. Dan Johnson
Holly.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org
Daniel.Johnson@use.salvationarmy.org
570-748-2951

Donation link:
https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/lock-haven-christmas-kettle/c302010

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps

Mailing address:

320 West 2nd St.
Berwick, PA  18603

Contact information: 

Major Sheryl Hershey
Sheryl.Hershey@use.salvationarmy.org
570-759-1214

Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/berwick

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Mailing address:

425 Alder Street
Scranton, PA 18505

Contact information: 

Susan Stopper
sstopper@uncnepa.org
(570) 346-0759 ext. 111

Donation link:
https://www.uncnepa.org/one-time-donation/

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES 

CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank

Mailing addresses: 

PO Box 1127
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Mailing addresses: 

100 West Broad Street
Suite 11-13
Hazleton, PA 18201

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Mailing addresses:

PO Box 74
Tunkhannock, PA 18657

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Mailing address:

316 South Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA  18707

Contact information: 

Terry Scott
tjscott805@gmail.com
570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813

LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY

American Rescue Workers

Mailing address:

643 Elmira Street
Williamsport, PA  17701

Contact information: 

Kendra Parke
kendra@arwwilliamsport.org
570-323-8401 ext. 119

Donation link: 
http://www.arwwilliamsport.org/makeagift

New Love Center

Mailing address:

229 South Broad Street
Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Contact information: 

The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker
kaucker1@comcast.net
570-772-3275

Donation link: 
https://www.thenewlovecenter.com/donating/

MONROE COUNTY

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network (PVEN)

Mailing address:

2334 Route 209
Sciota, PA 18354

Contact information: 

Colleen Walsh
operations@pven.net
(570) 992-3136

Donation link: 
https://pven.kindful.com/

MONTOUR COUNTY

Good Samaritan Mission

Mailing address:

PO Box 114
Danville, PA 17821

Contact information: 

Donna Cush
danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com

Donation link: 
http://shilohucc.org/

SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Tamaqua Corps

Mailing address:

105 West Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA  18252

Contact information: 

Capt. John Luby & Maj. Gayle Luby
john.luby@use.salvationarmy.org
570-668-0410

Donation link: 
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/tamaqua

NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES

HandUP Foundation

Mailing address:

262 Willow Street
Milton, PA  17847

Contact information: 

Patti Snyder
PattiS@handupfoundation.org
570-742-3000

Donation link: 
http://www.handupfoundation.org/

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps

Mailing address:

400 Sanderson Street
Pottsville, PA  17901

Contact information: 

Envoys Bradley & Gina Harris
Bradley.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org
Gina.Harris@use.salvationarmy.org
570-622-5252

Donation link: 
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/pottsville

SNYDER COUNTY

Grace Covenant Community Church

Mailing address:

99 Café Lane
Middleburg, PA  17842

Contact information: 

Ang Weaver
angweav1221@gmail.com
570-765-1221

Donation link: 
https://www.g3c.net/

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Sullivan County Food Pantry

Mailing address:

PO Box 55
Dushore, PA 18614

Contact information: 

Barbara Davis
bsdavis@epix.net
570-924-4465

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Trehab Inc.

Mailing address:

PO Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801

Contact information: 

Lynn Senick
lsenick@trehab.org
570-278-5269

Edlyn Flannery
eflannery@trehab.org
570-278-5235

Donation link: 
https://trehab.org/donations/feed-a-friend-2020/

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Food Pantry Program

Mailing address:

323 Tenth Street
Honesdale, PA  18431

Contact information: 

Clarissa Wimmers
CWimmers@waynecountypa.org
570-253-4262

Donation link: 

https://www.WayneTomorrow.com/321/Wayne-County-Feed-A-Friend-Campaign

RELATED: Feeding Our Friends in Scranton