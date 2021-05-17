Everywhere for Everyone: Celebrating diversity and inclusion in northeastern and central PA

When we say we’re Proud to Serve all of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, we mean it.

For decades, WNEP-TV has been known for being Proud to Serve.

Thanks to our family of viewers, the growth of our communities and the amazing cultures who make living here so special, we want to do more and be more. We’re better together!

It’s why The News Station recently launched a new campaign to spotlight more of the amazing people who call our area home.

WNEP is truly “Everywhere for Everyone.”

All people. All Ages. All cultures. All Couples. All religions.

On this section of our website, you can expect to find a one-stop shop of all the good going on in our area. It’s a place for positivity where you’ll see more of the special events, festivals and people from all walks of life who make this region such a great place to live.