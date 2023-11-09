Handbell choir | Check It Out With Chelsea

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub is checking out something special about the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton—its handbell choir.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Covenant Presbyterian Church on Olive Street in Scranton celebrates 175 years this weekend.

"This church started about the same time (as) the city of Scranton," said church elder Judy Kosydar. "It was 1848 in October with 17 members, the believers that this could become a viable church and congregation."

For many reasons that rang true, as members say, some things make this church unique.

"We have 19 stained glass windows around the facility, the sanctuary here."

But there's something else that deserves special attention—the church's handbell choir, which is a little different than a vocal choir.

"Each bell by itself or each person just has one part, and it has to be sort of linked together by us all playing our parts at the same time," explained Christopher Johnson, the church's director of music.