Youth boxing | Check it Out with Chelsea

Newswatch 16 went to the Hazleton Area Recreational Program building in downtown Hazleton to check it out.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There are a lot of things that have drawn students of all ages to attend boxing classes at the Hazleton Area Recreation Program.

The program's brand-new building in Hazleton offers students training in the sport of boxing.

Folks we found there were either interested in the sport or were using it as a form of exercise.

The youth boxing class is held two days a week and taught by brothers Aneudy and Amaury Alcantara who are hoping every child who attends walks away with basic skills in addition to those learned at the bag.

The instructors say it's also about providing stability and an example of leadership.

