Checking in with Michael Erat | Check it Out with Chelsea

Retired Newswatch 16 Photojournalist Michael Erat is on a new mission to serve the community.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — You remember Michael, right? Newswatch 16 photojournalist who spent close to 25 years covering news in Luzerne County.

In his final years at The News Station, Michael gained popularity online through social media videos like this one.

Well, Michael has since put down the camera and retired, but he's found a new way to serve the community through a cause near and dear to his heart.

Watch the video above to learn more about Michael's involvement with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. You can learn how to support him by clicking here.