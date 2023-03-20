Brazilian Jiu Jitsu | Check it Out with Chelsea

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a ground-based martial art that is used as a self-defense measure to control an opponent on the ground. Watch the video above to see Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub take an introductory lesson in the sport and learn how to get a submission from an opponent using an arm bar.
To learn more about BFC Mixed Martial Arts Academy, soon to be renamed the Back Mountain Grappling Academy, you can visit its Facebook page by clicking here.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983 and 1984? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.