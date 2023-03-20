x
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu | Check it Out with Chelsea

This week Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub takes it to the mat to learn about this growing ground-based martial art.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a ground-based martial art that is used as a self-defense measure to control an opponent on the ground. Watch the video above to see Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub take an introductory lesson in the sport and learn how to get a submission from an opponent using an arm bar.

Learning an Armbar

Learned about the advantage of the guard position and how to get an armbar submission with help from the folks BFC Mixed Martial Arts Academy. You'll see more from my time on the mat learning the basics of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tomorrow on Newswatch 16 at 7! #CheckItOut

Posted by Chelsea Strub on Sunday, March 19, 2023

To learn more about BFC Mixed Martial Arts Academy, soon to be renamed the Back Mountain Grappling Academy, you can visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

