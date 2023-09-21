Bloomsburg Fair: 2023 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!
So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment at the WNEP Free Stage.
*This information is subject to change. Check back for the latest updates.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
3:45 PM - Josh Squared Band
5:30 PM - Sound checks
6:00 PM - Vespers Service
7:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
8:00 PM - Josh Squared Band
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
11:00 AM - Mudflaps
1:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
3:00 PM - Mudflaps
5:00 PM - Sapphire
6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
8:00 PM - Sapphire
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
10:00 AM - Shiloh Bible Service
12:00 PM - Sapphire
2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
3:30 PM - The New Individuals (60's & 70's Music)
5:00 PM - Sapphire
6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
8:00 PM - The New Individuals (60's & 70's Music)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
9:00 AM - Wyoming Valley West H.S. Band
10:00 AM - North Schuylkill H.S. Band
11:00 AM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners
12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
2:00 PM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners
3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
5:00 PM - Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)
6:30 PM - Banjo Contest
8:00 PM - Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
10:00 AM - Mt. Carmel H.S. Band
11:00 AM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
12:30 PM - Rick K Road Trip
2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
3:30 PM - Nashville Music Co.
5:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip
6:30 PM - Fiddle Contest
8:00 PM - Nashvile Music Co.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
9:30 AM - Southern Columbia H.S. Band
10:00 AM - Army General Speech
10:30 AM - Hazleton Area H.S. Band
11:00 AM - 70's Flashback
12:30 PM - Uptown Band
2:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip
3:30 PM - 70's Flashback
5:00 PM - Uptown Band
6:30 PM - Barbershop Quartet Contest
8:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
9:00 AM - South Williamsport H.S. Band
10:00 AM - Shenandoah H.S. Band
11:00 AM - 70's Flashback
12:30 PM - Looker
1:45 PM - 70's Flashback
3:00 PM - Looker
4:15 PM - Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
5:30 PM - The Mahoney Brothers
6:45 PM - Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
8:00 PM - The Mahoney Brothers
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:00 AM - Line Mountain H.S.Band
10:30 AM - Jersey Shore H.S. Band
11:00 AM - The Mahoney Brothers
12:30 PM - Into the Spin
1:45 PM - The Mahoney Brothers
3:00 PM - Into the Spin
4:15 PM - Bat out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)
5:30 PM - The Avalons
6:45 PM - Bat out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)
8:00 PM - The Avalons
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
11:00 AM - The Avalons
12:30 PM - Bat Out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)
2:00 PM - The Avalons
3:30 PM - Bat Out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)
5:00 PM - The Muck Dogs
6:30 PM - First Columbia Teens
8:00 PM - The Muck Dogs
CLICK HERE for a complete list of entertainment at this year's Bloomsburg Fair.