Bloomsburg Fair: 2023 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!

So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment at the WNEP Free Stage.

*This information is subject to change. Check back for the latest updates.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

3:45 PM - Josh Squared Band

5:30 PM - Sound checks

6:00 PM - Vespers Service

7:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

8:00 PM - Josh Squared Band

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

11:00 AM - Mudflaps

1:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

3:00 PM - Mudflaps

5:00 PM - Sapphire

6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

8:00 PM - Sapphire

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

10:00 AM - Shiloh Bible Service

12:00 PM - Sapphire

2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

3:30 PM - The New Individuals (60's & 70's Music)

5:00 PM - Sapphire

6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

8:00 PM - The New Individuals (60's & 70's Music)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

9:00 AM - Wyoming Valley West H.S. Band

10:00 AM - North Schuylkill H.S. Band

11:00 AM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners

12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

2:00 PM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners

3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

5:00 PM - Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)

6:30 PM - Banjo Contest

8:00 PM - Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

10:00 AM - Mt. Carmel H.S. Band

11:00 AM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

12:30 PM - Rick K Road Trip

2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

3:30 PM - Nashville Music Co.

5:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip

6:30 PM - Fiddle Contest

8:00 PM - Nashvile Music Co.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

9:30 AM - Southern Columbia H.S. Band

10:00 AM - Army General Speech

10:30 AM - Hazleton Area H.S. Band

11:00 AM - 70's Flashback

12:30 PM - Uptown Band

2:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip

3:30 PM - 70's Flashback

5:00 PM - Uptown Band

6:30 PM - Barbershop Quartet Contest

8:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9:00 AM - South Williamsport H.S. Band

10:00 AM - Shenandoah H.S. Band

11:00 AM - 70's Flashback

12:30 PM - Looker

1:45 PM - 70's Flashback

3:00 PM - Looker

4:15 PM - Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)

5:30 PM - The Mahoney Brothers

6:45 PM - Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)

8:00 PM - The Mahoney Brothers

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9:00 AM - Line Mountain H.S.Band

10:30 AM - Jersey Shore H.S. Band

11:00 AM - The Mahoney Brothers

12:30 PM - Into the Spin

1:45 PM - The Mahoney Brothers

3:00 PM - Into the Spin

4:15 PM - Bat out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)

5:30 PM - The Avalons

6:45 PM - Bat out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)

8:00 PM - The Avalons

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

11:00 AM - The Avalons

12:30 PM - Bat Out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)

2:00 PM - The Avalons

3:30 PM - Bat Out of Hell (Meatloaf Tribute)

5:00 PM - The Muck Dogs

6:30 PM - First Columbia Teens

8:00 PM - The Muck Dogs