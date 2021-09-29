A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair

Join Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski for a spin around the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — As northeastern and central Pennsylvania returns to the Bloomsburg Fair, so too does WNEP-TV! Watch Wednesday, September 29th at 7:30pm on WNEP.

Jake and Jackie find some unusual foods to tempt your taste buds!

The fair is full of local animals and it's a chance to get up close and learn about how area farms provide important sustenance.

The Horticultural Building features flowers and plants to bring a bit of Americana alive in its many displays.

The Agricultural Building has some eye-opening exhibits... along with some massive gourds.

Step back in time in the recently relocated barn, which houses many talented artisans.

There is some great, free entertainment to be found on the fairgrounds... we found many of them!

Randy Karschner, Bloomsburg Fair President, thanks those who visit and is excited to keep the growth going.