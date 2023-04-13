Join Stormtracker 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron and Ranger at the 6th annual Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Join Stormtracker 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron and Ranger at the 6th annual Tammy’s Memorial Golf Classic Saturday, May 6 at Shadowbrook Inn and Resort.

The cost is $110 per golfer and kicks off with a shotgun start 9:00 a.m..

The day includes 18 holes of golf, coffee & donuts, luncheon, 50/50 and raffles. Plus, prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

Play some golf and have some fabulous food, all for a good cause.

Your support benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Make a hole in one and you could win $10,000.

For more information or to register for the 2022 Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic contact Shelley at (570) 575-0420 or email shelleyld@frontiernet.net.