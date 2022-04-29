Join Stormtracker 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron and Ranger at the 5th annual Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Join Stormtracker 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron and Ranger at the 5th annual Tammy’s Memorial Golf Classic Saturday, May 21 at Shadowbrook Inn and Resort.

Play some golf and have some fabulous food, all for a good cause.

Your support benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Make a hole in one and you could win $10,000.

For more information or to register for the 2022 Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic contact Shelley at (570) 575-0420 or email shelleyld@frontiernet.net.