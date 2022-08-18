2022 Women's Resource Center golf tournament featuring Kurt Aaron and Ranger

Join Honorary Chairman Kurt Aaron with special guest Ranger for a day of fun for a good cause.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Join Honorary Chairman Kurt Aaron with special guest Ranger for the Women’s Resource Center golf tournament on Friday, September 16 at Pine Hill Country Club in Taylor, PA

To date, WRC has helped over 68,000 adults and children rebuild their lives free of fear and violence. Your participation will assist those in need find a safe place to live during a time of personal crisis.

CLICK HERE to register.

For more information on how to sign-up contact Peggy Gutowski at peggyg@wrcnepa.org. or by calling 570-346-4460 ext. 143.