2020 Fireworks Schedule

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!

Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.

Bradford County:

🎆 7/11, Laceyville, Hidden Creek Vineyard and Winery, Dusk

Carbon County:

🎆 7/4, Lehighton, Borough Park, 10 pm

Centre County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Clinton County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Columbia County:

🎆 7/4 Berwick, Crispin Field, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/5, Dusk

🎆 7/4, Millville, Hill near the high school (gathering discouraged), 10 p.m.

Dauphin County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Lackawanna County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Lehigh County:

🎆 7/4, Bethlehem, Sand Island, 9:15 pm RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:15 pm

Luzerne County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Lycoming County:

🎆 7/3 Montgomery, Montgomery Park, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/5, Dusk

🎆 7/4 Williamsport, Old Susquehanna Supply Co lot. (No on-site gatherings allowed), 9:30 p.m.

Monroe County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Montour County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Northampton County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Northumberland County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Pike County:

🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Lake Wallenpaupack Area High School, 9:15 p.m. RAIN DATE: 7/5 9:15 p.m.

Schuylkill County:

🎆 7/4, Port Carbon, Downtown, 9:30 p.m.

🎆 7/11, Schuylkill Haven, Island Park, Dusk

Snyder County:

🎆 7/3, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/4, Dusk

Sullivan County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Susquehanna County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Tioga County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Union County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Wayne County:

🎆 7/3, Honesdale, Old Willow Ave, 9:30 p.m. RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming County: