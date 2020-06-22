2020 Fireworks Schedule

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!
Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.
Bradford County:
🎆 7/11, Laceyville, Hidden Creek Vineyard and Winery, Dusk
Carbon County:
🎆 7/4, Lehighton, Borough Park, 10 pm
Centre County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Clinton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Columbia County:
🎆 7/4 Berwick, Crispin Field, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/5, Dusk
🎆 7/4, Millville, Hill near the high school (gathering discouraged), 10 p.m.
Dauphin County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lackawanna County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lehigh County:
🎆 7/4, Bethlehem, Sand Island, 9:15 pm RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:15 pm
Luzerne County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lycoming County:
🎆 7/3 Montgomery, Montgomery Park, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/5, Dusk
🎆 7/4 Williamsport, Old Susquehanna Supply Co lot. (No on-site gatherings allowed), 9:30 p.m.
Monroe County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Montour County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northampton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northumberland County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Pike County:
🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Lake Wallenpaupack Area High School, 9:15 p.m. RAIN DATE: 7/5 9:15 p.m.
Schuylkill County:
🎆 7/4, Port Carbon, Downtown, 9:30 p.m.
🎆 7/11, Schuylkill Haven, Island Park, Dusk
Snyder County:
🎆 7/3, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, Dusk RAIN DATE: 7/4, Dusk
Sullivan County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Susquehanna County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Tioga County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Union County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Wayne County:
🎆 7/3, Honesdale, Old Willow Ave, 9:30 p.m. RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:30 p.m.
Wyoming County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information