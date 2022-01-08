Go Joe 25 bike ride, St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon raise $1 million

It's a record-breaking end to the Go Joe 25 charity bike ride and St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a wrap for the Go Joe 25 charity bike ride and for the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon.

It was all to raise money for St. Joseph's Center and it was definitely a year that broke records.

Thanks to the generosity of viewers throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and beyond, more than $1 million dollars was raised to benefit those at St. Joseph’s Center.

Go Joe 25 raised more than $387,000 dollars.

After the check presentation on Saturday, a few more donations rolled in, pushing the total over one million.

That's also thanks to the William Chatlos Foundation which matched everything raised.