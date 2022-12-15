Coach Kenny Bianchi Approaching His 850th Career Win

Kenny Bianchi began his coaching career at Line Mountain

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — We'll a lot of these kids probably never heard of the names Eddie Gayeski and Julius Prezelski two of the all-time great coaches in the history of District II basketball and you can throw in Coach Bianchi inching closer to career win 850. And recently winning a state title with the Comets alongside Loyalsock Township head coach Ron Insinger with the Lancers. He recently also won a state championship.

District 2's All-Time wins leader is Kenny Bianchi now in his 26th season coaching the Abington Heights Comets. A milestone in coaching is fast approaching 850 career wins for Bianchi. And it all started when childhood friend Joe DeAntona was the football coach at LIne Mountain. DeAntona asking Bianchi to take over the boy's basketball program. And that's how it all began after Bianchi graduated from Mansfield University.

"The boys I still keep in touch. I still get phone calls and I will go to Ocean City, Maryland and one of them lives down there and have lunch. You never forget your first team," said Kenny.

After stops at Scranton Tech and West Scranton Bianchi landed up in Clarks Summit. He hasn't looked back. And thanks his son Chris and long time assistant Jeff McLane for all the success.

"Oh! I would be lost without them. It's a family. It's a family and words can't describe it," again said Kenny.

"We'll I mean almost 850 wins. You listen to what he says. He knows what he is doing. And I feel like they give us a good game plan everytime and hopefully we can come out and execute it every night," said Ryan.

"I love it. You know that he is there for us. He knows what he is doing. He leads us to these wins and I hope that we can get it for him," said Will

850 should come sometime around or before the holidays and what a gift that would be for one of the greats of the game all-time in the State of Pennsylvania.