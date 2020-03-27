Chase Down Podcast: Gerrity's Co-Owner, Joe Fasula

Gerrity's Supermarkets, which has nine stores across Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting worldwide attention after a woman went into a store this week and intentionally coughed and spit on food while saying "I have the virus, you're all going to get sick" according to police. That caused Gerrity's to throw away an estimated $35,000 worth of food and produce. Chase Senior sits down with Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity's to discuss that incident and what it's like to run a grocery store chain during a pandemic, when the demand for food and supplies is at an all-time high.