Busy weekend at home and garden stores

Stay-at-home orders and sunshine mean lines at Lowe's, Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Rays of sunshine and people stuck at home meant long lines at home improvement and garden stores Saturday.

Skycam 16 footage captured long lines and a busy parking lot at Home Depot in Dickson City.

Many people waited upwards of 20 minutes to get inside.

"It's been really rainy, really cold, really like, 'don't go outside' so,today is like the perfect sunshine to get that you know vitamin D and everything. It's just a perfect day," said Peyton Cook of Scranton.

The parking lot was equally packed at nearby Lowe's.

Customers say they waited in this line for about a half hour.

One shopper tells Newswatch 16 she typically avoids these types of crowds but with mother's day right around the corner, she couldn't put off her DIY flower arrangement any longer.

"I got begonias, I got peonies, and the way I'm gonna do it is take these [flowers] and put 'em in a circle and put one of these [bigger flowers] in the middle," said Elta Davis of Factoryville.

At Corky's Garden Path in Scott Township there were no lines and no waiting to get inside but owners say there was no shortage of shoppers.

While big box garden stores haven't had to close at all, smaller stores like Corky's were just able to reopen their doors Friday with some new changes.

They have these floors markers to help shoppers maintain social distancing and this plexiglass to protect their cashiers.

"We removed our benches made our aisles a whole bunch wider; One way in, one way out. All of our marks on the floor as far as social distancing spacing."

Corky's closed their doors March 16th and offered only curbside pickup orders throughout April. Owner Cory Kashuba says because of the pandemic, and the unforeseen closure, the start to their season has been slow. Employees were glad to see customers finally choosing springtime flowers, and perusing aisles of shrubbery.

"We're ready to get the season started and get people out there planting which is certainly good for everybody's mental health."

Kashuba says the silver lining of the pandemic may be some new lifelong customers as many people in the area have taken up vegetable gardening.