The search for buried treasure is on and you can join

MICHIGAN, USA — If you're looking for something different to do this summer, how about a treasure hunt?

A couple in Michigan says the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their jewelry store for good, so they have taken most of their inventory and buried it in locations all across the state, calling it "Johnny's Treasure Quest."

The treasure chests are packed with vintage engagement rings, precious coins, silver and gold — each with a value of roughly $4,000.

The couple says they are having a blast stashing the loot.

"We had the time of our life burying everything. It was awesome, man," Johnny Perri said.

Each treasure has a GPS tracker for monitoring.