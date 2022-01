The actor was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday.

FLORIDA, USA — Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died.

Saget was most famous for his role in the sitcom Full House.

He was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room Sunday evening.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was in Florida as part of a comedy tour.

He was 65 years old.