Bloomsburg quiet as students respect police orders: No "block party"

Police implement "Zero- Tolerance" Policy for parties and gatherings ahead of annual event

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg Block Party is a weekend long celebration where students and friends take to the streets and unwind before their final exams.

It typically brings between five and six thousand people into the downtown area, according to police.

The event is known for getting a little bit out of hand.

Bloomsburg Police Chief Roger Van Loan says they typically make numerous arrests related to Block Party gatherings.

"We see felony assaults, drugs obviously, your routine alcohol violations" he said.

This year police warned students they'd be fined or arrested if they gathered for parties at all.

Due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, police announced a zero tolerance policy for Block Party "get-togethers".

Ahead of the fling, scheduled for this weekend, Bloomsburg Police say they worked with school administrators and used social media to try and track down anyone still trying to celebrate.

Police say they thwarted only one party and feel that students are complying with the order.

It was the same story from employees at The Beverage Station on Route 11 who tell us the store would be a lot busier if the block party was underway.

"It's kinda like become a staple every year we get used to it we get the cooler all stocked up we buy order stocks of beer and usually it's packed there isn't a place to stand in the store," said employee Zane Edwards.

According to Kyle Conway, a Senior at Bloomsburg University "It's a great time. One of the Staples of the University, I would say." And as for the empty streets this year, Conway says "It's disappointing it's not like that anymore and it's a ghost town"

Bloomsburg University seniors we spoke with say not only are students heeding the warnings from officials, but they truly understand why the party is canceled

"The more people practice social distancing the faster this thing is gonna go away so even though it's disappointing to see the streets empty it's also a good thing" said Gregory Palmer.

And as they say, there's always next year.