Amber Alert: State police search for suspected abducted child, mother

NEW JERSEY, USA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old from New Jersey.

State troopers say Tyler Rios abducted Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother Yasemin Uyah.

Police say Rios is driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta with a temporary New Jersey tag W421713.