A Trail Of Success At Quarterback For The Lions

Steve Jervis has his son Stephen at quarterback this season at Lackawanna Trail

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Not many high-school head football coaches have the opportunity to coach their son at the varsity level. At Lackawanna Trail Steve Jervis does. His son Stephen is a junior and the starting quarterback for the Lions.

"I think that it has always been a family situation for us. My father really enjoyed the game of football. He has coached for many years in his life. I think that he kind of shared that love of the game with me and it's great now what better way to spend time with your own boys than on a football field. So we are proud of Stephen the starting quarterback on the varsity level. You know Tyler is our quarterback on the junior high level. So it's kind of a family experience for all of us," said Steve.

"I think that it's all just really neat It's a great experience. I know him real well. He does an awesome job so I think that it is just awesome to get the opportunity and be able to play," said Stephen.

Known mostly for their running attack the Lions pound the ball behind Hunter Patterson, Lukas Gumble, and Max Kimmel. Jervis is ok with that as long as they continue to pile up the wins.

"It's huge. You can control the clock. Once you wear a team down you can kind of take over the game," added Stephen.

When Nate Rolka was rolling through here as the Lions quarterback Stephen spent many of those years watching him from the stands. But he did get to spend one season up close watching Nate as the waterboy.

"Oh! I still watched every game. Stuff like that. You know just watched the team and everything. It was really something special and something neat to be part of," again said Stephen.

It wasn't long ago in 2018 when Trail finished (14-2) behind Rolka at quarterback making it to the state final. Now Coach Jervis is on another mission again to get there with his son at quarterback.