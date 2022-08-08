DeWALT recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury hazards

So far, DeWALT has received nearly 600 reports of the saws breaking, with nine reports of laceration injuries.

DeWALT has announced a recall of nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to an injury hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), DeWALT is recalling its 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws because the saw's rear safety guard can break or detach, which could cause projectiles to hit the user.

The recall also states that it poses a laceration hazard to the user, as they could come into direct contact with the saw blade.

So far, DeWALT has received nearly 600 reports of the saws breaking, with nine reports of laceration injuries.

The CPSC says that people should immediately stop using the saw, and contact DeWALT at 800-990-6421 for details on how to receive a free repair kit. You can also take your saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.