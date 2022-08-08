DeWALT recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury hazards

Editor's note: The above video is from April 2021.
DeWALT has announced a recall of nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to an injury hazard.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), DeWALT is recalling its 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws because the saw's rear safety guard can break or detach, which could cause projectiles to hit the user.
The recall also states that it poses a laceration hazard to the user, as they could come into direct contact with the saw blade.
So far, DeWALT has received nearly 600 reports of the saws breaking, with nine reports of laceration injuries.
The CPSC says that people should immediately stop using the saw, and contact DeWALT at 800-990-6421 for details on how to receive a free repair kit. You can also take your saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.
The recall involves the DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. These saws have a yellow body with black accents and a DeWALT logo. Only saws dated between April 2019 and April 2022 are affected. The saws were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, and hardware stores nationwide along with on Amazon.