IRS adds new tax season alert web page

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Though the 2022 tax season is underway, some filers may need extra help along the way, and the Internal Revenue Service is providing that.

The IRS has launched a new web page called "Special Tax Season Alerts" to provide the latest details on this year's tax season, as well as information on previously filed returns.

The IRS has updated this page with new details on the progress of refunds processed, collections issues, and relief from certain K-2 and K-3 reporting.

David Riggs, a tax accountant for Accounting Services of York, says this new incentive will come in handy as he has already seen tax filers begin to forget key documents needed for their return.

"What I've seen a lot of lately, is if they [tax filers] have health care through healthcare.gov or through penny.com, [or] if they have subsidized healthcare, they forget to bring the 1095A and if they don't bring that in and put that on the tax return, that will also hold up their refund," Riggs said.

Riggs added that the IRS is now rejecting people's returns if they do not include their 1095A.

It's important to create a checklist of all the items required for your return, whether that may be W2's for employment, or documents of interest for dividends and retirement. All finances must be reported to the IRS, or your refund can be delayed.

"For every document you get in the mail, the IRS gets a copy of it and they match those documents," Riggs said. "If you forget to put something on it, you're going to get what we call a love letter from the IRS in about 6 months saying 'Hey, we have this letter, why isn't it on your tax return.'"

Riggs added that any letter received from the IRS noting missing documents or alerting of noncompliance can be looked over and should be by a professional accountant.