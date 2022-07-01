Pennsylvania distributing $121.7 million in property tax and rent rebates

Starting Friday, July 1, over 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities will be issued rebates

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Roughly 121.7 million will be distributed to 260,294 homeowners across Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Revenue.

The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and will go to older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities.

"This is a program that has delivered more than $7.3 billion in property tax and rent relief since the program's inception in 1971," said Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell. "We want Pennsylvanians to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021."

As specified by law, rebate distribution cannot begin until July 1. Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposits.

Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

"If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application with our agency prior to the deadline on Dec. 31, 2022," said Hassell.

After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

The deadline to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to file their rebate applications online here.

For those who have applied, the easiest way to check the status of the rebate is to use this tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your:

Social Security number

Claim year

Date of birth

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

During the 2020 claim year, the program distributed approximately $213 million to more than 440,000 eligible Pennsylvanians. Since the program's inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $7.3 billion to older and disabled adults across the commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.