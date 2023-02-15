Wegmans is now accepting EBT and SNAP as payment for online purchases

Wegmans said it makes it easy for EBT, SNAP participants to find SNAP-eligible items by applying a filter, displaying only those items that qualify for the benefits.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans customers can now use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards to make online purchases, the grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

Shoppers who make online purchases on wegmans.com or on the Wegmans app with their EBT or SNAP cards will receive free delivery for three orders, Wegmans said.

“Each week, thousands of Wegmans orders are placed on the Wegmans app and website, and we continue to hear from customers that it would be helpful to be able to use their SNAP benefits when placing an order,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans vice president of e-commerce. “Adding this functionality is an important step to further increase access to healthy food throughout the communities we serve.”

Wegmans makes it easy for EBT and SNAP participants to find SNAP-eligible items by allowing customers to apply a filter, displaying only those items that qualify for the benefits.

Customers can add their SNAP or EBT card to their account profile or apply it during checkout and will have the ability to designate the amount charged to their benefits.

SNAP funds can only be used for SNAP-eligible items, requiring a secondary form of payment to be submitted for non-SNAP-eligible items and fees, Wegmans said.

“Through this initiative, we’re supporting our company mission of helping people live healthier, better lives through food,” said Trish Kazacos, Wegmans corporate nutrition manager. “Over the last year, we’ve focused on developing tools and resources to help all our customers plan and shop for foods that support health. Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods.”

Wegmans’ new Feel Your Best online resource was designed to help customers create balanced meals; develop healthy eating habits; simplify meal planning and shopping; and find flavorful meals, including options for special diets.

On the website, customers have access to a variety of resources, including recipes for meals as low as $2 a serving, tips for maximizing features in the Wegmans app to make shopping quick and easy, and how to use Wegmans’ wellness keys to quickly see which Wegmans Brand products and recipes meet specific diet needs.

Visit the Feel Your Best page for more tools and resources for creating a healthy lifestyle.