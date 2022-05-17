Have you ordered baby formula online and believe you've been scammed? You can now file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 16.
In March, one of the nation's top baby formula producers, Abbott Laboratories, found their products recalled by the Food and Drug Administration, due to "failing to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the Michigan manufacturing plant," according to the Associated Press.
As a result, for the past several months, families around the United States have been struggling to find the much-needed daily sustenance for their children, and although Abbott said Monday that it has reached an agreement with U.S. health regulators to restart production at its largest domestic factory, many parents are turning to the Internet to help in their time of need. After all, it's projected to take over a month before any new products ship from the site, also according to the Associated Press.
This is why on Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro put out a consumer alert reminding parents and caregivers that they can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General if they believe they've been scammed while buying baby formula online.
"Scammers love to take advantage of product scarcity and vulnerability," AG Shapiro said in a statement. "If you're purchasing baby formula online, be cautious – make sure it's from a trusted source. And if you believe you've been scammed, file a complaint with my office."
So far, the Attorney General's office says they've received one complaint.
