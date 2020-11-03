DOJ rolls out National Elder Fraud Hotline

The hotline is available at no charge, in multiple languages to anyone age 60 or older

People do not report crimes because they may feel scared, embarrassed, or do not know who to call, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The U.S. Department of Justice created the National Elder Fraud Hotline.

The hotline is available at no charge, in multiple languages to anyone age 60 or older.

People can report fraud any day of the week 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

A case manager will be assigned to fraud victims to help them through the reporting process at the federal, state and local levels.

That case manager can also assist the caller by connecting them with other resources.