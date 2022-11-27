Cyber Monday expected to cap off big weekend of online shopping

Market data from Adobe Analytics shows shoppers broke online sales records on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thanksgiving weekend is all but gone, but shoppers still have holiday deals to look forward too.

Despite high inflation, consumers spent big this holiday weekend. Economic experts like Dr. Fariborz Ghadar with Penn State University are expecting more records this Cyber Monday.

"I definitely think it's going to be the biggest Cyber Monday," Dr. Ghadar said. "Remember, shopping online is three times more popular now than in store."

Market data from Adobe Analytics shows two days of record online sales with $5.3 billion in consumer spending on Thanksgiving and $9.2 billion on Black Friday.

Dr. Ghadar says shoppers are being more intentional about when they spend.

"Consumers are quite price sensitive. And so they waited for the black Friday's and now the cyber Mondays," Dr. Ghadar said.

Cyber Monday is typically the busiest online shopping day of the year.

"Cyber Monday is just like crazy at the peak," Dr. Ghadar said. "They would sell $12 million every minute."

The FOX43 morning crew asked shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County on Black Friday if they planned on taking advantage of the Cyber Monday deals.

"Yes, I plan to do that as well," shopper Danielle Hafner said. "I prefer Cyber Monday."

"We're gonna shop for ourselves on Cyber Monday," husband and wife Ian and Sarah Mark said.

"I know that there's some deals like at Sephora online only," shopper Lidhia Kovoor said. "I'm excited for that."

The National Retail Federation predicts around 64 million Americans to shop online this Cyber Monday. Dr. Ghadar says one of the best ways to stay safe is buying from trusted sellers like Walmart and Amazon.

"I would stick with major retailers," Dr. Ghadar said. "If it's a fly-by-night email you get that’s trying to sell you something I would be a little leery about that."