Sheetz will offer 'Free Gas 4 Life' to one lucky customer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced on Monday that it will give away "Free Gas 4 Life" to one lucky customer -- and all you have to do to be eligible is fill up your tank at one of the company's stores and become a My Sheetz Rewardz member.
"From now through August 31, 2023, customers at all 675+ Sheetz locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to win 'Free Gas 4 Life,'" the company said in its announcement. "Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up."
Customers can also earn additional entries simply by filling up at the pump, Sheetz said. Customers will receive one additional entry per gallon of gas pumped with an associated My Sheetz Rewardz account.
Customers can also redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry in the contest, the company said.
Customers can track their number of entries at the bottom of their receipt. Once the contest has concluded, one grand prize winner will receive free gas 4 life. Six customers (corresponding to the number of states Sheetz operates in), will be awarded free gas for a year and up to 700 customers (corresponding to the number of stores Sheetz operates) will also win a $500 Sheetz gift card.
For official rules, individuals can visit www.sheetzfreegas4life.com.