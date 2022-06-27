Pennsylvania American Water announces expanded Spanish-language customer resources

The company has announced enhancements made to customer service, communications, correspondence, and other resources for Spanish-speaking customers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced that it will expand its Spanish-language customer resources.

In an announcement Monday morning, the company stated that language can be a significant barrier for its customers.

Spanish language resources aimed at improving service and communication for customers has been implemented at the company. A short video was also created to highlight these offerings to the Spanish-speaking community that can be viewed here.

"We're committed to providing appropriate, effective and meaningful access to individuals who are Spanish-speaking or have limited English proficiency," said the Senior Director of Government and External Affairs for Pennsylvania American Water, Laura Martin.

"To support this effort, we've expanded many of the resources we provide to customers."

The company now offers the following resources in Spanish:

Billing and account-related letters: Pennsylvania American Water customers can request to receive many standard service-related letters and communications in Spanish.

Field service materials: When Pennsylvania American Water completes service work at customers' homes and businesses, doorhangers and other materials are often left behind to explain work completed and any necessary follow-up. Many of these materials now include information in Spanish.

How to read your bill: A detailed "How to Read Your Bill" instructional guide in both English and Spanish is available on pennsylvaniaamwater.com. Under Customer Service & Billing, visitors should select Billing & Payment Info, then How to Read Your Bill. The Spanish version can be accessed through the company's website: https://es.amwater.com/paaw/.

Videos: Several of Pennsylvania American Water's most popular informational videos are now available in Spanish. Viewers can take a virtual tour of a water treatment plant or learn about the company's bill payment assistance programs by visiting its Spanish video playlist.

Customers of Pennsylvania American Water can designate Spanish as their preferred language of communication by calling customer service at 1-800-565-7292, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.