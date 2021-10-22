Veterans Day 2021: List of restaurants offering free meals, discounts

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Several restaurants are offering free meals to veterans and active military service members.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, and several restaurants are offering free meals or discounts as a way to say "thank you" to veterans and active U.S. military service members.

Be sure to check if a restaurant's special offer is available near you. Most restaurants are asking for proof of military service in the form of ID, a veterans organization card, or a photograph in uniform. As we learn of more restaurants offering deals, we will add them to this list.

Applebee’s offers free meal to veterans

Applebee’s is offering veterans a free entrée from an exclusive menu. When dining at an Applebee’s on Nov. 11, veterans will get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go, or delivery within three weeks. Beverage and gratuity are not included. Veterans and active-duty military may show proof of service by presenting their military ID card, veterans organization card, or photograph of themselves in uniform. Click here for more information.

Bob Evans offers free meal to veterans

On Veterans Day, Bob Evans will offer a special menu of seven homestyle favorites to veterans and active-duty military, free of charge at their local Bob Evans Restaurant. The free meal is only for dine-in customers and does not include a beverage. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts or coupons. To receive the offer, veterans and military service members will need to show proof of service in the form of a military ID card, veterans organization card, photograph in uniform, etc. Click here for more information.

Chili’s offers free meal to veterans

Chili’s is offering a free meal to veterans and active military members on Thursday, Nov. 11. Veterans may select a free meal from a special menu. The offer is available for dine-in only. Beverages and gratuity aren’t included. Click here for more information.

Golden Corral offers free meal to veterans

Golden Corral will hold a Military Appreciation Night at participating restaurants on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans and active military service members will be eligible for a free “thank you” dinner. The offer is valid for dine-in only. Click here for more information.

Red Lobster offers free appetizer or dessert for Veterans Day

Red Lobster is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer. The franchise has a special list of appetizers and desserts for veterans to choose from. Gratuity is not included in this offer. Click here for more information.

TGI Fridays offers free lunch for dine-in only for veterans

TGI Fridays is offering a free select lunch for dine-in only at participating locations on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans will need to show a valid ID. They have a variety of options to choose from including steak, cheeseburgers, and grilled chicken salads. Guests do not need to provide coupons according to a TGI Fridays press release.