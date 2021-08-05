GIANT now accepting SNAP benefits for online shopping in Pennsylvania

Roughly 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania currently utilize SNAP benefits, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 16.

The Giant Company announced today that Pennsylvanians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to shop online for both grocery pickup and delivery using their EBT ACCESS cards, according to a press release.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, said.

The press release also states that people in low-income households can purchase more nutritious food options using SNAP benefits at supermarkets.

“The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis,” Acting Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead, said.

If you need to apply for SNAP benefits or any other public assistance program, you can visit this link, or use the myCOMPASS Pa. mobile app. If you would like to apply in-person, you can visit any of these locations. You can also call 1-877-395-8930, or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia.