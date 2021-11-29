Expert offer Cyber Monday shopping advice

Cyber Monday has arrived, and there are tons of bargains on the internet to entice holiday shoppers, but there are some things to look out for when shopping online.

Cyber Monday has arrived, and there are tons of bargains on the internet to entice holiday shoppers, but there are some things to look out for when shopping online.

Crowds piled into big box stores last week for Black Friday, and then the little guys got some attention on Small Business Saturday.

But Monday is the day to shop from home or office for Cyber Monday, one of the biggest holiday shopping days of the year.

Electronics are traditionally popular on Cyber Monday. However, you might want to delay toy purchases. Experts say the retailers put toys on sale next month.

While you might save a buck on Monday, there are a few dangers out there.

One of the biggest is over-spending. Experts advise making a list before you go online to make sure you stick to your budget.

Also, factor in shipping costs. It still might be cheaper to visit a store to do some of your Christmas shopping in person.

The biggest danger is security. A cyber security expert at Harrisburg University says you should make sure you have a secure connection when using your personal information online.

"Hackers are a learned bunch," Terrill Frantz said. "They are very good at learning and finding holes in things, so they will be more equipped this year than they were last year."